Results from the latest National Federation of Independent Business’s survey of 619 NFIB members on small business confidence showed a dramatic spike in optimism—NFIB’s index rose to 105.8, the highest it’s been since 2004.
Why the spike in small business confidence? What does it mean for the economy as a whole? Here’s what you need to know.
