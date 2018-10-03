Practical Success Advice for Creative ProfessionalsPosted by andriawhack under Management
From https://www.copyblogger.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on October 3, 2018 10:29 am
There’s a bizarre myth in our culture that we have to choose between making a living and being creative. That creativity is somehow the enemy of a good livelihood.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Hurray Jenny How: BizSugar Contributor of the Week
Hurray for Jenny How, our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week." If you haven't stopped by her cool and informative … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments