Podcast: What you need to know before making a counter offerPosted by Workopolis under Management
From https://soundcloud.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on November 4, 2017 11:15 am
Negotiation is always a challenge, but counter offers are their own unique beast altogether. We sit down with an HR expert, a recruiter, and a recently-departed Workopolis employee (yes it was awkward) to talk about making a counter offer, preventing counter offer remorse, and much more.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
25 Blogging Platforms for Business
With the growing importance of online marketing, having a blog has become a huge part of running a … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments