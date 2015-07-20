16
Podcast: What you need to know before making a counter offer

Podcast: What you need to know before making a counter offer
Negotiation is always a challenge, but counter offers are their own unique beast altogether. We sit down with an HR expert, a recruiter, and a recently-departed Workopolis employee (yes it was awkward) to talk about making a counter offer, preventing counter offer remorse, and much more.




