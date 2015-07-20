Overcoming Resistance to Change: 5 Lessons Learned the Hard WayPosted by stillwagon428 under Management
From https://smallbiztrends.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on July 2, 2017 6:49 pm
Sooner or later as a business owner, you are going to want to change something in your company. You’ll get excited by the potential, only problem is, the rest of your team may not be on board. Whatever form of change is occurring, I’ve learned a few techniques to help the transition and encourage the team to embrace change, not resist it.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
David Siteman Garland: Building a Community
When David Siteman Garland launched his online community and TV show, he had very few fans. "Back then only my … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
2 hours 28 minutes ago