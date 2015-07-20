16
Sooner or later as a business owner, you are going to want to change something in your company. You’ll get excited by the potential, only problem is, the rest of your team may not be on board. Whatever form of change is occurring, I’ve learned a few techniques to help the transition and encourage the team to embrace change, not resist it.




Written by lyceum
The only constant is change? ;)
