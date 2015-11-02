New Uber for Business Could Handle Your Company’s Travel NeedsPosted by stillwagon428 under Management
From https://smallbiztrends.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on August 19, 2017 3:31 pm
Uber has “turbocharged” its business travel platform with the latest release of Uber for Business. The ride share company has expanded on its core services to allow small businesses the ability to have more control over cost and access to features clearly defining how their employees can use the service.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Contributor of the Week Ivan Widjaya On BizSugar Tips
How do you use BizSugar to benefit your small business? Our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week Ivan … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments