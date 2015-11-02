Whether your perception of public relations comes from Sex in the City’s Samantha Jones, who’s career seems to be one of party-going and rubbing elbows with the well-to-do or from the image of the so-called “spin doctor” who weaves falsehoods into entertainment, most of us assume that we know what public relations professionals do. They lie, cheat and manipulate. Myths of PR: All Publicity is Good Publicity and Other Popular Misconceptions is here to set the record straight and help anyone interested in the PR industry understand how it really works.

