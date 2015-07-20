How to implement a summer dress codePosted by Workopolis under Management
From https://hiring.workopolis.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: MarketWiz on July 24, 2017 12:53 am
With temperatures ticking upwards, hemlines at your office are probably going up too. But when the casual summer styles start popping up, it can lead to some inappropriate attire - and confusion about office policies. Here's how to handle it.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
25 Blogging Platforms for Business
With the growing importance of online marketing, having a blog has become a huge part of running a … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
1 hour 51 minutes ago