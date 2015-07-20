20
How to Defuse Tense Situations with Angry Customers

There’s not a one of us who enjoys hearing criticism or complaints about our businesses. Criticism is inevitable, and it’s actually a useful tool if you learn how to handle it effectively. Healthy companies grow and evolve, and customer complaints can actually help you focus your efforts to improve in a way that’s seriously productive.




Comments


I like the advice to take your time. Otherwise it could be a rush job, jumping on the train wreck... Do you have examples of small business owners who have handled customer complaints in a good way, and turned around them into ambassadors?
