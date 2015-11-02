18
Vote
1 Comment
Today’s savvy business owners are not leaving anything to chance, especially since everything that they do has a specific reasoning behind it. From hiring the top people in the industry to hold specific jobs in their company, to making sure all staff members have the appropriate ergonomic office furniture and resources needed to complete their jobs effectively throughout the day, everything that’s related to a business operation is well planned out. Including how the business environment is designed and how the atmosphere in the office are set. Not the least of which is how office settings affect productivity.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by tiroberts
9 hours ago

I totally agree with this. Thanks for sharing your insights.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Join Us for the Brother CreativeCenter "Back to Business" Twitter Chat

We're looking forward to some great networking and fun during the Brother Creative "Back to Business" Twitter Chat 2 … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop