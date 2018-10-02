How can I be a better manager?Posted by CorporateCoachG under Management
From https://corporatecoachgroup.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on October 2, 2018 11:05 am
As a manager, you are responsible for organising people and resources to achieve a set of predetermined goals, in the most efficient manner possible. In order to do this effectively, you must develop key management skills, such as goal-setting, prioritisation, communication, delegation, motivation and conflict management. Please check out this blog to learn more.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Catalyst and Founder Makes BizSugar Contributor List!
When we think of BizSugar members, it's hard to come up with a more enthusiastic or energetic one than our latest … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments