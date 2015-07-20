17
Giving Effective Feedback

Feedback is the communication of information, relating to a person's recent actions to a specific goal. Performance feedback in the workplace is valuable to the personal development of individuals and to the effectiveness of the organisation itself. Managers need training in how to deliver feedback consistently and rationally.





Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Chris: Constructive feedback has an positive effect on future outcomes.
