Exiting a Family Business: Three Questions
From http://www.awakeat2oclock.com
Made Hot by: MarketWiz on May 9, 2017 9:13 pm
If you're handing down a family business you should consider these questions: What will your role in the company be? Is your successor ready, willing and able to handle change? Does the company have the financial strength to thrive without your personal signature?
