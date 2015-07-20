17
Vote
1 Comment

Exit Planning: Telling Secrets

Exit Planning: Telling Secrets Avatar Posted by cbrendlinger under Management
From http://www.awakeat2oclock.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: MasterMinuteman on January 12, 2017 1:42 pm
Planning your exit from a business is a process of telling secrets. For many owners, it is the most terrifying part of selling. Most business owners are very cautious about with whom they share their exit plans. The logic is intuitive. The more the information is shared, the bigger the chance is that someone will use the knowledge against you.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 39 minutes ago

Why have an exit plan at all? Don't you think that many startups nowadays are to focused on how they should get acquired from a bigger company?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

People Don't Care That You Sell Their Data

Will sites like Ello ever replace Facebook? Social media guru Gary Vaynerchuk doesn't think so. On a recent … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop