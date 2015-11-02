17
Vote
1 Comment
Our minds are our most precious resource. You’ve heard motivational speaker Tony Robbins say time and time again that it doesn’t matter what resources you have — what is important is how resourceful you are. To be fruitful and feel organized, your greatest resource–your mind–must be improved to match and adapt this rat marathon.
How do we do this? By being more productive. When you’re more productive, you’re more time-energy efficient. A lot of people don’t work on optimizing their minds for full, powerful performance to enjoy life more, or get more work done. This is why investing in a life coach who helps you grow as a successful person is important.




Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Good tips on how to max. your productivity. I will test out and apply some of these on my worklife. I will also mention your post on our podcast, Produktivitéet (a made up word in Swedish for being productive and drinking tea at the same time).
