Corporate culture is something business leaders around the country feel is vitally important to how successful the business runs. Itâ€™s also something thatâ€™s easy to lose track of when phones are ringing all day and deals are getting signed by the hour. However, let it slide and pretty soon youâ€™ll be left with unhappy, unproductive, and potentially disloyal employees that will quickly lead you down the road to a crash-and-burn scenario for your business.

