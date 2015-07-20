24
Vote
1 Comment
Savvy customer service teams are actively embracing four trends to create an outstanding customer experience, bring in more revenue, and create repeat business. Let’s take a look.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Are customer service teams using social CRM systems nowadays?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Laura Petrolino @lkpetrolino Helps Businesses When Pigs Fly

Okay, we know how that sounds, but just listen for a minute. Laura is in the business of making the impossible … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop