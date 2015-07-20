World Cup May Put Businesses at Risk!Posted by SPCowan under Human Resources
From http://www.mibusinessmag.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: sundaydriver on June 28, 2018 5:14 pm
World Cup may put businesses at risk! According to a poll by office suppliers Viking, who found that 46% would call in sick if England won the tournament.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Mike Allton @mike_allton Wears Many Hats in Business
It's often said that small business people wear a lot of hats. To BizSugar members, the hat most associated with small … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
38 minutes ago
44 minutes ago
2 hours 23 minutes ago