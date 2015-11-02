What Makes a Successful Salesperson (Infographic)Posted by ivanpw under Human Resources
From http://www.noobpreneur.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: fusionswim on September 5, 2017 6:02 pm
What are the traits and characteristics that impact the success of a salesperson? Here is an infographic that brief you on that.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
BizSugar "Contributor" Found Partner Online
Meet our most recent BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook Jim Armstrong of Get Busy Media. Jim not only runs … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
8 hours ago