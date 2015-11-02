16
Vote
1 Comment

What Makes a Successful Salesperson (Infographic)

What Makes a Successful Salesperson (Infographic) Avatar Posted by ivanpw under Human Resources
From http://www.noobpreneur.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: fusionswim on September 5, 2017 6:02 pm
What are the traits and characteristics that impact the success of a salesperson? Here is an infographic that brief you on that.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

Ivan: As a former purchaser, I have been struggling to become a successful salesperson! ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

BizSugar "Contributor" Found Partner Online

Meet our most recent BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook Jim Armstrong of Get Busy Media. Jim not only runs … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop