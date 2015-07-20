Superhero Workforce: Which Superhero are You at Your Company? (Infographic)Posted by previsomedia under Human Resources
From http://www.smbceo.com 1 day 22 hours ago
Made Hot by: sundaydriver on October 3, 2017 7:16 am
If only superheroes were taking job roles at your company, success is a foregone conclusion. Take a look to discover who you can relate to.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Paul Cox @SpinLessPlates Offers Business in a Bag
Paul Cox was looking for a way to cut back on the hours he was spending on his business. Like many entrepreneurs, Cox … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
3 hours ago