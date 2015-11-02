Social Media Internship: A Learning Experience For AllPosted by centralpawebster under Human Resources
From http://strellasocialmedia.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: advertglobal on August 8, 2018 6:12 am
For the past few months, we’ve welcomed an intern. Her 120-hour internship was the final requirement for her to obtain her Bachelors’ Degree in Communication. We thought it would be fun to talk about the internship experience – from both her perspective and our own!
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Tom Watson Cleans Up With Startup Guide
When it comes to starting a business, Tom Watson advises other entrepreneurs to do what he says, not necessarily follow … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
6 hours ago
1 hour 15 minutes ago