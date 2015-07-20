Lies, damned lies: Your job title vs. your actual rolePosted by estherschindler under Human Resources
From https://www.hpe.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: DigiTechBlog on April 24, 2018 2:23 pm
Did the job offer give you a title of "data scientist" but the work is more like data scullerymaid? Oh, dear, you fell for a shiny bauble of a job description! Here’s how to identify when the job description doesn’t match the job duties.
Who Voted for this Story
-
lyceum
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
mikehartman1
-
steefen
-
deanuk
-
BizWise
-
NolanGreen
-
thelastword
-
SimplySmallBiz
-
maestro68
-
problogger78
-
DigiTechBlog
-
Webdev1
-
ObjectOriented
-
estherschindler
-
sjvn
-
luvhealthcare
-
kimonos
-
2013Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Laura Petrolino @lkpetrolino Helps Businesses When Pigs Fly
Okay, we know how that sounds, but just listen for a minute. Laura is in the business of making the impossible … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments