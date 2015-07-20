Is your career in a groove or a rut? Smart risks for tech careersPosted by estherschindler under Human Resources
Those who think logically and rationally often thrive in the technology arena, but analytical thinking can also hold us back. Here's how to develop more innovative thoughts and think more "irrationally" to find new ideas and solutions.
