How to Automate Your New Affiliate Onboarding Process using Process Street via ZapierPosted by kimonos under Human Resources
From https://tapfiliate.com 8 days ago
Made Hot by: adamhh on May 17, 2018 1:16 pm
Tapfiliate is cloud-based affiliate tracking software. It enables you to create, track and optimize your affiliate marketing programs.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Woo-hoo! It's Sherryl Perry: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"
As anyone who regularly visits the BizSugar community knows, we absolutely love our contributors. Contributors … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments