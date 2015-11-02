17
Vote
1 Comment

4 Tactics to Steal From Startups That Find the Best Talent

4 Tactics to Steal From Startups That Find the Best Talent Avatar Posted by erikemanuelli under Human Resources
From https://www.entrepreneur.com 1 day 16 hours ago
Made Hot by: ravichahar on March 27, 2017 2:12 am
All startups are in a precarious situation when it comes to hiring top talent. Often, they have neither the reputation nor the capital to attract experienced and respected professionals. Yet for startups, hiring good people is critical.

Why? There’s little room for flubs when it comes to personnel. Your employees represent your business. Startups are fragile and need the very best talent to help lift them off the ground. Astonishingly, 75 percent of all startups fail -- 25 percent of them within the first year. A wrong hire in the early stages could be a startup’s death knell.

How is it possible for your startup to get the very best and brightest without a gleaming office building on Fifth Avenue or six-figure salaries to flaunt?




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by tiroberts
1 day 2 hours 7 minutes ago

You've shared such great information.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Fiona McEachran: In Love With Marketing

All small business owners must get acquainted with marketing, but for Fiona McEachran it was a match made in … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop