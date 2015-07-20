Performance Review Aps for Small BusinessesPosted by SmallBizAhead under Employee Benefits
From http://sba.thehartford.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: robinandy58 on January 10, 2017 8:51 am
If you ever worked for a large company before starting your small business, you probably remember the rigid performance review process. This process often involved powerful software built to handle tens of thousands of users that integrated with the company’s back-end enterprise systems.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Adam Connell @adamjayc Goes from Guitarist to Guru
Adam Connell's career didn't start out like most in the marketing field. Today, he's the operations manager for a U.K. … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments