An untapped opportunity to delight your customer, enhance engagement, and increase retention lies in proactive live chats.

As shown in the infographic below, visitors who engage through proactive chat are 6.3 times more likely to purchase.

Not only that, proactive live chat increases sales volume between 40 and 100%.

These are some of the reasons why live chats, if used properly, have a positive impact on user experience and customer experience.




Comments


Written by lyceum
10 hours ago

Have you tested live chat tools on your small business site?
