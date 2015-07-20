How to Manage Dissatisfied CustomersPosted by smpayton under Customer Service
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: SimplySmallBiz on May 1, 2017 7:56 pm
The customer satisfaction is one of the important parts in developing the brand loyalty. The impact of the brand reputation lies on the responses that the customers make. Each potential customer has the power to be company’s best advertiser or the customer’s who went with frustrations. Make your unhappy customers experience the most pleasant outcome possible.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
People Don't Care That You Sell Their Data
Will sites like Ello ever replace Facebook? Social media guru Gary Vaynerchuk doesn't think so. On a recent … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments