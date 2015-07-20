24
Vote
2 Comment
Recently I traveled to Canada and each night we stayed at a different motel/hotel. We were on motorcycles and we all were tired when we arrived at a destination later each afternoon. There were 3 of us couples traveling together.

On our third evening, we came to the Pinecone Motel. It was an older motel and not fancy looking. Upon arrival, a very nice couple introduced themselves to us as the owners. They offered to carry in our bags. I asked the manager about WIFI and he asked for my phone. He took care of setting it up for me. (I thought, this is odd, why is so accommodating? Or is he trying to get info from my phone?)




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

I haven't done many reviews over the years, but when I do, I want to focus on the positive things. You have created a wonderful story here!
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Lisa: I am getting hungry for waffles now! ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Personal Finance Inspires this Contributor of the Week

While improving personal finances is certainly the motive behind why many entrepreneurs and small business owners start … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop