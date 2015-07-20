Recently I traveled to Canada and each night we stayed at a different motel/hotel. We were on motorcycles and we all were tired when we arrived at a destination later each afternoon. There were 3 of us couples traveling together.



On our third evening, we came to the Pinecone Motel. It was an older motel and not fancy looking. Upon arrival, a very nice couple introduced themselves to us as the owners. They offered to carry in our bags. I asked the manager about WIFI and he asked for my phone. He took care of setting it up for me. (I thought, this is odd, why is so accommodating? Or is he trying to get info from my phone?)

