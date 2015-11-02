17
Vote
0 Comment

Business Gifts: Why It Is Tricky Etiquette

Business Gifts: Why It Is Tricky Etiquette Avatar Posted by smpayton under Customer Service
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on October 3, 2017 7:32 am
Contrary to popular belief, sending out gifts to customers is more challenging than meets the eye. How do you know what the people want and need when you haven’t had the chance to meet them all in person? How do you make the difference between a gift that’s suitable, and a gift that’s not?




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Woo-hoo Jackie Purnell: BizSugar "Contributor of Week"

We're VERY excited to welcome our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" Jackie Purnell and hope you are … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop