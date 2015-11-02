17
Vote
0 Comment

7 Customer Support Hacks to Boost Retention Rates

7 Customer Support Hacks to Boost Retention Rates Avatar Posted by erikemanuelli under Customer Service
From https://postfunnel.com 6 hours ago
Made Hot by: mastertushar on September 25, 2017 4:01 pm
This is the fine art of retention — and the Pareto Principle states that 80% of business comes from only 20% of customers.

It’s an important concept to grasp!

Along with stats that suggest it costs to 7x more to gain a new customer than keeping a current one, maximizing your retention rate should be at the very top of your business strategy.

Gaining new customers is hard work. Keep those you have happy.

You may also find that as an indirect result, you actually continue to acquire fresh business purely through word of mouth (WoM) marketing.

People talk.

Here Sam Hurley shows you 7 super-simple, actionable hacks to increase your customer loyalty — solely by enhancing your customer service / support approach.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

25 Blogging Platforms for Business

With the growing importance of online marketing, having a blog has become a huge part of running a … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop