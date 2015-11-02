17
Vote
2 Comment

Zero Budget Events: How to Organise an Awesome One

Zero Budget Events: How to Organise an Awesome One Avatar Posted by bbrian017 under Advertising
From https://blog.printsome.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on February 24, 2018 2:00 pm
That’s impossible! …is what most people would say. While it might be difficult, we’re here to tell you that organising an event with no budget is completely doable. It requires patience, persistence and amazing negotiation skills, but it can be done with little to no cash.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by bbrian017
6 hours ago

Personally I have not No
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
13 hours ago

Brian: Have you used Meetup as a tool for arranging an event?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Paul Cox @SpinLessPlates Offers Business in a Bag

Paul Cox was looking for a way to cut back on the hours he was spending on his business. Like many entrepreneurs, Cox … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop