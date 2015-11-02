16
Vote
0 Comment

The Real Reason Your FaceBook Ads Aren’t Working

The Real Reason Your FaceBook Ads Aren’t Working Avatar Posted by brianamorgaine under Advertising
From http://articles.bplans.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: fundpr on June 9, 2017 9:31 pm
Facebook ads allow you to target thousands of users—but they only work if done correctly. Here's how to get your Facebook ad campaign right.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Holly Hanna: Facebook "Contributor of the Week"

Say hello to Holly Hanna, our first BizSugar Facebook "Contributor of the Week." Holly has always wanted to be a … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop