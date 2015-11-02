16
Improved Viewability Directly and Positively Impacts Revenue

Successful online advertising strategies rely on high viewability rates.

The more an ad is seen, the greater the chances are the user will make a purchase.

This used to be an easy feat for advertisers and marketers. But today, they battle savvy internet users, ad blockers, and faulty ad analytics.

Improving ad viewability is still the key to successful online advertising, and investing time into improving these rates has a positive impact on publisher revenue.




Written by ravichahar
1 hour 48 minutes ago

Hey Erik,

People are really into advertising and everyone wants to make more money. More the views more would be the revenue.

This article can really help.

~Ravi
