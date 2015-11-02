18
Google Adwords: Search vs Display Campaigns

Are you getting ready to start a Google Adwords campaign and not sure if you should do a search or display network campaign? In this video, I discuss the difference between a search and display network campaign and when you would want to use each of them. Search campaigns are much different from display network campaigns and target different audiences, so it's important that you understand the differences between the two.




Gary: I didn't know about the different types of campaign.
