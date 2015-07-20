20
Vote
2 Comment
In this video, we discuss best practices for creating a highly effective Google Adwords campaign. We go over a basic account structure that works for any small business or ecommerce store. Have a proper Google Adwords account structure is critical to running a campaign that converts visitors into customers and here we will show you how to start off on the right foot. Google Adwords can be complicated but we show you an easy way to create a high performing Google Adwords campaign.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by ForwardPush
5 days ago

Nice job Gary. I like the Moz style whiteboard to explain AdWords.
- 0 +



Written by GaryShouldis
5 days ago

Thanks, appreciate the comments. Only took me 2 years to start creating videos, it's one of my top goals for 2017.....more video!
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Robert Peters Brings Fresh Eyes to Business @FreshEyesConsul

When you can no longer see the forest for the trees, it may be time for a fresh perspective. That's where Robert Peters … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop