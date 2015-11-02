16
What's one of the biggest copywriting mistakes I see all the time?

Copywriters focusing too much on the features of their product/service, as opposed to the benefits.

Why's it such a huge mistake?

Because no one cares about your product. All your prospect cares about is the benefits they will get from it. Simple.




