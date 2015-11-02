Copywriting 101: Sell The Benefits – Not The Features – I Am Tom AndrewsPosted by TomAndrews under Advertising
What's one of the biggest copywriting mistakes I see all the time?
Copywriters focusing too much on the features of their product/service, as opposed to the benefits.
Why's it such a huge mistake?
Because no one cares about your product. All your prospect cares about is the benefits they will get from it. Simple.
