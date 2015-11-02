16
Vote
2 Comment

6 Advertising Thought Leaders To Follow In 2017

6 Advertising Thought Leaders To Follow In 2017 Avatar Posted by erikemanuelli under Advertising
From https://www.inc.com 10 hours ago
Made Hot by: satish888 on May 3, 2017 5:52 pm
The buzz over new advertising technology only seems to be growing and the ideas keep rolling in. We're seeing an increasing emphasis on self-service solutions and a focus on the long tail, with increasingly diverse ad solutions that serve the small business sector, and even certain boycotts.

After a flurry of IPOs and acquisitions in 2013-2014, the industry is poised to grow by over 300 percent by 2020. Publishers and brands from all industries are realizing the strategic potential of highly targeted advertising that has global reach.

But who are the people behind the scenes, building the next generation of the ad tech industry from the ground up? These six ad tech thought leaders represent the best and the brightest that advertising innovation has to offer this year.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by nicregi
4 hours ago

Erik, thanks for sharing this!

Definitely following them right now and appreciate it!
- 0 +



Written by ravichahar
6 hours ago

Hey Erik,

It's always good to know about the people who are rocking this internet world. Everyone is talking about using ads and it's really lucrative to many.

~Ravi
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Rachel Parker @resonancesocial Makes Social Sensational

You may have heard this story before. Dedicated, experienced corporate professional grows tired of the lack of … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop