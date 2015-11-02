6 Advertising Thought Leaders To Follow In 2017Posted by erikemanuelli under Advertising
The buzz over new advertising technology only seems to be growing and the ideas keep rolling in. We're seeing an increasing emphasis on self-service solutions and a focus on the long tail, with increasingly diverse ad solutions that serve the small business sector, and even certain boycotts.
After a flurry of IPOs and acquisitions in 2013-2014, the industry is poised to grow by over 300 percent by 2020. Publishers and brands from all industries are realizing the strategic potential of highly targeted advertising that has global reach.
But who are the people behind the scenes, building the next generation of the ad tech industry from the ground up? These six ad tech thought leaders represent the best and the brightest that advertising innovation has to offer this year.
Comments
4 hours ago
Definitely following them right now and appreciate it!
6 hours ago
It's always good to know about the people who are rocking this internet world. Everyone is talking about using ads and it's really lucrative to many.
~Ravi