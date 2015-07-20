16
Thanks to Snapchat and Apple, QR Codes Could Finally Become Cool

Companies are bringing back Quick Response (QR) codes by making them parts of new user experiences.

Will QR codes finally take this time?




Written by nicregi
2 hours 26 minutes ago

Really good share. To be honest, I long thought QR code was dead until SC made it popular once again :)
Written by lyceum
21 hours ago

Erik: I am glad to see that iOS 11 has a default QR-code reader built in the camera. I have a QR-code with contact information and a link to my newsletter, Lyceum Bulletin, on my business card.
Written by pvariel
23 hours ago

Erik,

This is indeed an interesting development,

Glad to know about QR Codes coming back Yes, as mentioned in the report the new developments are making QR codes more viable again. I am sure because of the initiative and use of Snapchat the usage will pickup soon. Looks like its going to stay here.

Thanks for sharing this interesting and informative piece here.

Have a wonderful and profitable week ahead.

Best Regards

~ Phil
