Skype is integrating PayPal into its messaging app so users can send money while they are in the middle of a conversation. Called Send Money, the feature was developed for transferring funds using the latest Skype mobile app on iOS and Android platforms.
Send Money Over Skype Mobile Thanks to New PayPal IntegrationPosted by stillwagon428 under Technology
From https://smallbiztrends.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on August 7, 2017 6:11 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Diane Seltzer @SBMarketingTool Talks Marketing Impact
Diane Seltzer believes you don’t have to be a big business to make a big impact. With that philosophy in mind, … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments