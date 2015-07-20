Looking for the Best Note Taking App? Try These 7 Picks for Small Business UsersPosted by stillwagon428 under Technology
From https://smallbiztrends.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: OpenSourceMedia on March 15, 2018 11:53 am
You don’t always have a Post-IT note handy, but the chances are you’ve always got your smartphone by your side or laptop close by. Being able to jot down notes, flag important emails, record audio, create checklists and even collaborate lowers the stress level with a note taking app. Here’s a few top choices for small business users.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Gary Hart @SalesDuJour Brings Passion for Sales
It could be argued that sales, in some form or other, is the most important function for any business. Because, without … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
3 hours ago
I have recently started to use Dropbox Paper for two podcasts. We are using it for show notes for the episodes. We used Trello for this in the past.
I am subscriber to Ulysses. I use it for my book writing. I think it will replace Evernote and some other apps in the future.