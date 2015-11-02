16
David Parmenter, Director of Data and Engineering for Adobe Document Cloud, shares with me how AI’s more practical applications provide a number of helpful examples of its growing impact on both our personal and professional lives. David also offers up a few ideas for how small businesses can leverage the power of AI to add efficiencies and insights to their efforts.




Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

I am using AI for booking the guests on my podcast. A virtual robot assistant is checking my digital calendar and is having a conversation with the guests via email. The AI helper is then booking the date and time and I get a notification of the scheduled meeting.
