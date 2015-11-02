What One Vintage Shop Owner Has Learned About Doing What You Love (Video)Posted by fundera under Success Stories
From https://www.fundera.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on January 13, 2017 8:53 am
Sarah Dunbar runs Pretty Penny, a vintage clothing store in Oakland, California. As the owner, Sarah does it all: the bookkeeping, the social media marketing, the website management, and most of the buying. “It’s a lot to learn,” she admits, “and you teach yourself a lot.”
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Roy Opata Olende @RoyBoss Targets Employee Engagement
Roy Opata Olende has some insight what will make your employees work more effectively. He didn't plan to become … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments