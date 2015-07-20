18
The True Story of Podcasting Now and Then

In this episode of Ms. Ileane Speaks, you'll hear the story of podcasting started with Adam Curry, Dave Winer, RSS feeds and iPods. Over the years it has come to mean so much to many who have grown their audiences, built their businesses and ultimately changed people’s lives through the power of podcasting. Has podcasting hit it’s peak? No one knows for sure but what we do know is that there is a lot of potential for growth and mainstream adoption.




Ileane: It is in Stockholm, Sweden. I will go by bus or train. Talk soon again. I want to learn more about Anchor, Bumpers, etc.! ;)
Ileane: I will refer to your post when I am delivering a talk on the future of podcast, at a podcast conference in November.

All the Best,

Martin
Where is the conference Martin? If it's in your hometown you can get there without flying. Thanks for including me :)
