In this episode of Ms. Ileane Speaks, you'll hear the story of podcasting started with Adam Curry, Dave Winer, RSS feeds and iPods. Over the years it has come to mean so much to many who have grown their audiences, built their businesses and ultimately changed people’s lives through the power of podcasting. Has podcasting hit it’s peak? No one knows for sure but what we do know is that there is a lot of potential for growth and mainstream adoption.

