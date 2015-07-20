Playboy bets on buns again. But can a brand really return to its roots?Posted by taylorbrandgroup under Success Stories
From http://www.taylorbrandgroup.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: robinandy58 on March 6, 2017 10:01 am
Can a brand go home again and reclaim its “raison d’etre,” its “je ne sais quoi,” or some other pretentious French phrase that means mojo?
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Lisa Buben @Lisapatb Will Inspire Your Business
Lisa Buben knows there's no such thing as a free lunch. But she might never have broken into online marketing without … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
4 hours ago
4 hours ago