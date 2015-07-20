18
How do you get away from all the chaos? What's the one thing you do to calm your mind, let go, and just get back to center?




I do my own personalized tea ritual, when I want to calm down and focus on the moment here and now. The tea making process is getting me in a positive flow and I can then enjoy a tasty beverage at the end of the ceremony.
