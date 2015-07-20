17
The Business Leader – Andrew Grashuis: While Andrew's family ran a successful brokerage for many years, Andrew wanted to improve the experience and bring his own ideas to the real estate world, moving away from a traditional model and towards a team-based home services organization. The result is the Andrew Grashuis Collection, a team of skilled brokers connected to a network of service providers throughout West Michigan that can provide buyers and sellers with the cutting edge marketing, staging, and negotiations necessary for all types of property sales.




Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Best premises with your new video program. I started a podcast together with a co-host on productivity and tea, a year ago. Nerds on Draft is one of the podcasts that we are listening to.
