The Business Leader – Andrew Grashuis: While Andrew's family ran a successful brokerage for many years, Andrew wanted to improve the experience and bring his own ideas to the real estate world, moving away from a traditional model and towards a team-based home services organization. The result is the Andrew Grashuis Collection, a team of skilled brokers connected to a network of service providers throughout West Michigan that can provide buyers and sellers with the cutting edge marketing, staging, and negotiations necessary for all types of property sales.

