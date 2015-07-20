Case Study – The 5-Step Sales Funnel That Produced 412% Sales IncreasePosted by arikliberman under Success Stories
This is a case study of MaryHongArt.com, an online business specializing in selling ShardWorx art kits. A post by Sharon Kinder of Underdog Marketing breaks the sales funnel process down into easy to understand steps.
