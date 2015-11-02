19 Entrepreneurs Spill on the Worst Business Advice They've Ever ReceivedPosted by fundera under Success Stories
From https://www.fundera.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on January 9, 2017 12:11 pm
Good small business advice can be a godsend for an entrepreneur—the nugget of wisdom that moves the needle for your business or leads you in a different, more promising direction.
Bad business advice, however, can leave you laughing—or in the worst cases, totally derail your business plan.
Bad business advice, however, can leave you laughing—or in the worst cases, totally derail your business plan.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Kimberly Turner @kimberlyaturner Helps Moms Succeed
At age 16, Kimberly Turner was on her way to becoming a statistic. An unmarried teenage mom with few prospects, she … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
3 hours ago