17
Vote
1 Comment
Good small business advice can be a godsend for an entrepreneur—the nugget of wisdom that moves the needle for your business or leads you in a different, more promising direction.

Bad business advice, however, can leave you laughing—or in the worst cases, totally derail your business plan.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Do you listen to business advice? ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Kimberly Turner @kimberlyaturner Helps Moms Succeed

At age 16, Kimberly Turner was on her way to becoming a statistic. An unmarried teenage mom with few prospects, she … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop