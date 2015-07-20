16
A mastermind group is where you as a business owner can discuss successes and challenges with like-minded business owners.  You can discuss things that your friends, family, and employees would not relate to.




Written by lyceum
2 hours 12 minutes ago

Gary: Great post on why you should participate in a Matermind group. I have joined a Mastermind group faciliated by the Fizzle team. They started the first batch of 100 Masterminders in June. I belong to a group of four individuals from Australia and undersigned. We have our meeting over Skype for 1 hour, every Wednesday. We talk about high and lows for the week, our committments for next week, and one member is in the "hot seat" every time, getting constructive feedback on something the person want to address.

All the Best,

Martin
