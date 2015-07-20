The 10 Best Change Management StrategiesPosted by eyalkatz under Strategy
From https://connecteam.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Digitaladvert on July 19, 2017 1:27 pm
Change management in your organization is not just your ticket to success. it’s also the way to ensure a competitive edge that will help you survive.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Marsha Friedman @marshafriedman Business Celebrity
Marsha Friedman believes your business should have more than just a brand. She believes your business should be a … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
2 hours 35 minutes ago